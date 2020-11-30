Arrests

Joshua Levenson, 24, of Cedar Street, on Nov. 29 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) with no test and failing to stop for an officer, on Rochester Street.

Jibreel J. Garrett, 27, of South Portland, on Nov. 29 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Cumberland Street.

Summonses

Idrees Z. Shaswar, 26, of Portland, on Nov. 27 on a charge of violating condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked and attachment of false plates, on Main Street.

John Arnold, 37, of Kittery, on Nov. 27 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Larrabee Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: