OLD ORCHARD BEACH — RSU 23 School Superintendent John Suttie notified parents on Sunday, Nov. 29 that due to what he described as “multiple probable” COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Jameson Elementary School and Loranger Memorial School would be closed to in-person learning through Dec. 4.

Old Orchard Beach High School was to remain open for in-person instruction, he said in a letter to families.

The closure, he said, “will allow our RSU 23 Health Team to thoroughly investigate each school-related case, consult with the Maine Centers for Disease Control, and make a determination on safely reopening schools as soon as we are able.”

He said teachers will be implementing remote plans with their classes and that principals will follow up with staff, students and families on their instructional plans and schedules.

Suttie said he would follow up with families on Friday, Dec. 4.

Suttie said the cases identified within the school community may result in close contacts being asked to quarantine for 14 days, and noted a negative test doesn’t change the quarantine provision.

On Nov. 23 and 25, respectively, Biddeford School Superintendent Jeremy Ray notified families that an individual connected to Biddeford Primary School and another connected to Biddeford Intermediate School had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper notified families that the Maine CDC had informed her that two COVID-19 cases had been identified at Kennebunk High School — a student and a staff member had tested positive the previous day.

Biddeford School Department announced in early November that school buildings would be closed the week following Thanksgiving in an attempt to minimize risk of coronavirus, and that students would be learning remotely. The Saco School Committee voted to follow suit at their Nov. 18 meeting and the private Thornton Academy, which serves as Saco’s public high school, announced it would continue remote learning, which began on Nov. 10 through Dec. 4.

