Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Nov. 23-29.

Summons

There were no summons issued from Nov. 23-29.

Fire

11/23 at 11:07 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street

11/23 at 2:26 p.m. Fire alarm system test on Main Street

11/24 at 9:20 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Route 1

11/24 at 5:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on North Road and Old Farm Road

11/26 at 5:06 p.m. Structure fire on Gilman Road

11/28 at 11:47 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on High Street

11/29 at 10:07 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Browns Point Road

11/29 at 6:47 p.m. Permitted burn on West Main Street

EMS

Yarmouth Emergency Services responded to nine calls from Nov. 23-29.

