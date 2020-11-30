Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Nov. 23-29.
Summons
There were no summons issued from Nov. 23-29.
Fire
11/23 at 11:07 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street
11/23 at 2:26 p.m. Fire alarm system test on Main Street
11/24 at 9:20 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Route 1
11/24 at 5:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on North Road and Old Farm Road
11/26 at 5:06 p.m. Structure fire on Gilman Road
11/28 at 11:47 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on High Street
11/29 at 10:07 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Browns Point Road
11/29 at 6:47 p.m. Permitted burn on West Main Street
EMS
Yarmouth Emergency Services responded to nine calls from Nov. 23-29.
