Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 23-29.

Summonses

11/28 Paul Duperry, 38, of Kennison Street, Manchester, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of operating with a suspended and expired registration.

Fire calls

11/23 at 9:28 a.m. Elevator rescue on Congress Avenue.

11/23 at 8:37 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Crawford Drive and Newton Road.

11/25 at 11:04 a.m. Fire alarm on Chandler Drive.

11/26 at 8:54 a.m. Cooking fire on Washington Street.

11/26 at 11:30 a.m. Trees on lines on Drummond Point.

11/26 at 3:55 p.m. Power lines down on Andrews Road.

11/26 at 6:10 p.m. Cooking fire on High Street.

11/28 at 7:52 p.m. Odor investigation on Libby Court.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Nov. 23-29.

