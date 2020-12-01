Arrests
No arrests were reported from Nov. 23-29.
Summonses
11/28 Paul Duperry, 38, of Kennison Street, Manchester, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of operating with a suspended and expired registration.
Fire calls
11/23 at 9:28 a.m. Elevator rescue on Congress Avenue.
11/23 at 8:37 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Crawford Drive and Newton Road.
11/25 at 11:04 a.m. Fire alarm on Chandler Drive.
11/26 at 8:54 a.m. Cooking fire on Washington Street.
11/26 at 11:30 a.m. Trees on lines on Drummond Point.
11/26 at 3:55 p.m. Power lines down on Andrews Road.
11/26 at 6:10 p.m. Cooking fire on High Street.
11/28 at 7:52 p.m. Odor investigation on Libby Court.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Nov. 23-29.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
New-look Celtics open training camp just 45 days after losing in playoffs
-
Election 2020
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results
-
Politics
Collins, King part of group that unveils $908 billion coronavirus relief package
-
Arts & Entertainment
Chef David Chang won $1M on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.’ He’s giving it all to hospitality workers.
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Nov. 23-29