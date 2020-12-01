A boy, Theo Micheal Hart born to Savanna Rose Smith and Jeremy Micheal Hart on November 16, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparent, Renae Sutherland of Brunswick, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Dian and Roger Hart of Sabattus, Maine. Sibling, Natalie Hart

A girl, Georgia Mary Tidd born to Jacob Nolin Tidd and Carolyn Jane Footer on November 20, 2020 of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Donna and Richard Footer of Wiscasset, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Grady and Anita Tidd from Hodgdon, Maine. Great Grandparents, Bill Ryan of Phippsburg, Maine and Linda Bailey of Houlton, Maine.

A boy, Leon Edison Ovalle born on November 21, 2020 to Anthony Bruce Ovalle and Jessica Shane (Porter) Ovalle. Maternal Grandparents are Marjorie and Howard Dager. Paternal Grandparents are Natividad Maldonado and Antonio Ovalle. Siblings, Isabel Ovalle, Gary Ovalle, Brandon Ovalle, Jennifer Porter, and Daniel Morales.

A girl, Maeve Margaret Chase born to Sasha A.L. ( Lucey) Doughty and Raymond F. Chase on November 20, 2020 of Windsor, Maine. Maternal Grandparents Dolores and John Lee of Lewiston, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Maureen and Richard Chase of Whitefield, Maine. Siblings, Ellanor, Rogan, and Wyatt Chase. (Written on Media Release to include Time of birth: 3:22 pm, Weight: 7lbs 14oz. Length 20.5 inches.)

