Patten Free Library, Morse High School Library and Regional School Unit 1 are organizing a virtual community-wide teach-in/read-in for Black History Month in February 2021.

“We are inviting anyone in the community — organizations, individuals, history classes, scout troops — to submit audio clips, video clips, or recorded slide presentations of about two minutes in length that share stories about Black America that the textbooks left out,” said Dawn Lee, the librarian at Morse High School. in a news release. “We will also accept submissions of book reviews, book talks, art, or writing. We’ll publish a new item daily during the month of February on a dedicated website.”

The submission period is now open and runs through Jan. 15. Those interested in creating a video or audio story for the website may contact either Roberta Jordan at Patten Free Library ( [email protected] ) or Dawn Lee at Morse High School ( [email protected] ) to learn more about how to get started and to obtain the submission guidelines. More information is available at sites.google.com/view/teach-inread-in/home.

“We have great resource lists and guidelines for how to create and share your stories,” said Jordan, “and we’ll also coordinate with interested participants to make sure that no stories are repeated. Our program committee can help you find a unique topic and the right format for your story, or you can share your own idea with us.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: