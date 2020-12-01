The Brunswick Downtown Association is hosting its annual window-decorating contest for its downtown businesses. Cash prizes will be awarded in three categories including a People’s Choice award, new for 2020.

The theme of this year’s contest is Lights of Hope.

“The Brunswick Downtown Association is at the forefront of the effort to keep Brunswick businesses strong and started the ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign to help businesses thrive during these challenging times,” the associated stated in a news release. “This theme will continue through the contest in hopes of further enhancing the holiday light display and decorations in Downtown Brunswick.”

In addition to the People’s Choice Award, a panel of judges will select winners in two additional categories; Best Interpretation of the Theme and Most Creative use of Product or Merchandise. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category.

The contest will begin at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 2, and end at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite design. Visit brunswickdowntown.org for more information.

Winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 18.

