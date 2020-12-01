Arrests
No arrests were reported from Nov. 23-30.
Summonses
11/29 at 3:45 a.m. Kristeina Mabruk, 26, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Woodland Road by Officer Tammy Schafran on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from Nov. 23-30.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Nov. 23-30.
