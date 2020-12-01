The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking a judge to rule that a voter-approved measure to require a minimum wage of $18 an hour pay for Portland workers during declared emergencies violates both the state constitution and city ordinances.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, would seek to short-circuit the hazard pay provision in a citizen initiative to raise the city’s minimum wage. The initiative passed with more than 60 percent approval on Nov. 3.

Chamber officials said the measure, which will gradually increase Portland’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, along with the requirement increasing the minimum by 50 percent during declared emergencies, is not sustainable.

The suit filed Tuesday would not affect the broader minimum wage measure, which calls for a gradual increase from $12 to $15 an hour starting in January 2022. After the election, city officials debated when the new ordinance would take effect, ultimately determining the emergency pay provision also does not take effect until January 2022.

The authors of the ordinance intended the hazard pay provision to take effect 30 days after certification of the vote, or Dec. 6. That would effectively make Portland’s minimum wage $18 an hour starting Friday because of the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

John Aromando, the lawyer representing the chamber and five businesses in the suit, said it’s unlikely a judge will rule before the end of the week, when the emergency pay provision is expected to take effect. But he said the suit asks the court to set an expedited schedule to take up the challenge so businesses aren’t left uncertain about whether they have to pay the higher emergency wages.

The suit says the measure violates both the state constitution and Portland’s own ordinances regarding what issues can be put before voters in a referendum.

In addition to the chamber, the suit was filed on behalf of two Portland restaurants, a brew pub, a retailer and a non-profit agency.

Aromando declined to say what advice he would give businesses about the higher pay in the meantime, but did note that it’s possible workers could sue their employer if the hazard pay is not paid after the Dec. 6 effective date of the new law.

The Maine Center for Economic Policy, a left-leaning research and advocacy group, has said that as many as 23,500 Portland workers could see a wage increase under the new ordinance, including 14,000 workers now making less than $15 an hour. The state’s current minimum wage is $12 an hour.

The minimum wage would rise to $15 a hour by 2024 under the city measure, meaning that pay during a declared emergency would eventually be $22.50 an hour.

The chamber had opposed the measure, saying many employers can’t afford the increased pay mandated under the referendum. Their opposition included the slogan “We can’t do $22,” a reference to the minimum wage during a declared emergency after wages are increased under the measure.

This story will be updated.

