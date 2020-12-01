Central Maine Power Co. is promising that it will restore power to the “vast majority” of its customers by Tuesday night, but conceded that customers in some towns will likely have to wait another day before they will be able to turn their lights back on.

The utility company’s crews restored power to 100,000 customers during the day, CMP said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. By 5 p.m., the number of customers without power had been reduced to 21,614, according to the company’s outage site.

CMP said that because of the damage the storm caused to its power transmission system, customers in Brunswick, Harpswell, Belgrade and Litchfield will likely remain without power until Wednesday. Certain towns in Lincoln and Waldo counties also will have to wait another day before power can be restored. CMP did not identify the affected towns in Lincoln and Waldo counties.

It is possible that it could take even longer than Wednesday to restore power to remote homes and camps. CMP says it focuses on repairing systems that can restore the most customers at once. A total of 130,000 CMP customers were impacted at some point by Monday’s powerful wind and rainstorm, with the outages hitting at peak of 91,137 Tuesday at 3 a.m.

“We understand that customers need power to work and attend classes from their homes and we will continue to work around the clock to restore power as quickly as we can,” said Kerri Therriault, director of electric operations for CMP. “We will shift resources to those areas that need more support as they finish up in other places.”

CMP said it posts estimates of restoration times on its outage list at cmpco.com as they become available. However, CMP did not provide time estimates for restoring power for much of the day Tuesday. Most outages for specific streets listed on its website said the outage was being assessed, even if it had been restored.

Versant Power, which serves electrical customers in northern and Down East, issued a statement late Tuesday afternoon that said about 7,000 customers remain without power. Restoration crews will work through the night, but customers who are still without service at 10 p.m. should expect to be without power overnight.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Tens of thousands wait for power to be restored after storm pummels Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: