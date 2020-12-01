Arrests
11/26 at 1:20 a.m. Wylie Kaziri-Ngirumpate, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
Summonses
There were no summonses reported between Nov. 23-29.
Fire
11/23 at 4:44 p.m. Smoke detector activation, no fire, unintentional on Stonewall Drive
11/24 at 3:12 p.m. Alarm malfunction on Flintlock Drive
11/25 at 11:22 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Gray Road
11/26 at 5:14 p.m. assisting the town of Yarmouth on Gilman Road
11/27 at 12:57 p.m. Over pressure rupture or explosion Gray Service Plaza on Maine Turnpike
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to nine calls from Nov. 23-29.
