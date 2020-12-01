Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale the church of the Second Parish of Portland. This 8,920± SF building presents an exciting opportunity for residential development in the storied and desirable West End. From green parks and gourmet groceries to Old Port shopping and dining, so much from here can be reached on foot or bike.

The Second Parish was built in 1960 and it contains unique, mid-century modern elements that provide strong character for a new life. The 2,534 SF sanctuary’s vaulted ceiling is held up by exposed beams that span floor to ceiling. Stained-glass windows are made of Mondrian-like color blocks

Per the 1/3 acre lot size, zoning allows the development of up to five residential units in the current structure. Any changes to structure and use are subject to City approval.

28 Neal St. in Portland is offered for sale at $1,259,000, by Andrew Ingalls, Broker, at Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Andrew at 207-358-7024 or [email protected].

