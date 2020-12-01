MEXICO — A local woman died after being struck by a pickup while walking on Osgood Avenue in a rainstorm Monday night.

Sally Yarnish, 81, was known by many “as the lady who walks the roads at night,” Police Chief Roy Hodsdon said.

According to the chief, a witness said it was raining at the time.

Yarnish was struck by a 1995 GMC extended cab pickup operated by Suzanne Noyes, 49, of Rumford around 9:26 p.m. near the intersection of Brown Street, he said.

Officer Robert Drouin found Yarnish, who was wearing a reflective vest, in the northbound lane and unresponsive. Med-Care Ambulance took her to Rumford Hospital where she died early Tuesday, Hodsdon said.

The accident remained under investigation late Tuesday afternoon, he said, noting the weather may have been “somewhat a factor.”

The department is working with the District Attorney’s Office and Maine State Police accident reconstruction team. The truck will be inspected as part of the investigation.

