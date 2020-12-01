SCARBOROUGH – Douglas R. Lewis Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Scarborough, with his wife, Adelaide and family members by his side. He was 90 years old.

The son of Irish and Canadian immigrants, Doug was born to Hester O’Sullivan and Douglas Lewis Sr. on July 12, 1930, in Boston. When Doug was 10 years old, the Lewis family moved to the farming town of Sudbury, Mass., where he graduated in 1948 from the Sudbury schools and spent most of his life until retirement.

He joined the Army in 1950 before his marriage to Adelaide, and was one of the soldiers who’d lined Pennsylvania Avenue during Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1953. He was commander of the American Legion Post #191 in Sudbury for two years. After driving a truck for a few years, he started his own business that eventually became Lewis Transportation, Inc., employing family and friends, where he was fondly known to many as Horace. Prior to his retirement to Maine, Doug worked for the town of Sudbury for 10 years as the supervisor of town buildings. He was a lifetime member of the 4th degree, and past Grand Knight of the Fr. Hurley Council of the Knights of Columbus in Sudbury. He was a communicant and founding member of Our Lady of Fatima parish in Sudbury.

Doug was a loving man, a good provider, a story teller and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, family and friends alike. Living by example, he taught his children to work hard, and if you always do right, you’ll never go wrong. He was immensely proud of his family and grateful to have been married to the “love of his life” for over 69 years.

Doug was predeceased by his parents, Hester Mary O’Sullivan and Douglas Ray Lewis Sr.; his aunt, Eileen Whitworth, his cousin, Denis Whitworth and lifetime friend, Paul Griffin.

Doug leaves behind his beloved wife, Adelaide Lewis, and his 13 children: Mary and Jesse Senore of Gray, Michael and Patti Lewis of Chapel Hill, N.C., Danny and Jessica Lewis of Westbrook, John and Lisa Lewis of Chatham, N.H., Joanne and Jack Kennedy of Portland, Paul Lewis of Chatham, N.H., Brian and Cindy Lewis of Sudbury, Mass., Denis and Marie Lewis of Sudbury, Mass., Andrew and Stephanie Lewis of Sudbury, Mass., Martha and Robert Magdaleno of Stow, Mass., Doug Lewis III of Weare, N.H., Tom and Michele Lewis of New Braintree, Mass., and Maggie Quinlan of Bristol.

He also leaves 36 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, his sisters Sheila Boyce of Sudbury, Mass., Hester and Bill Tinti of Salem, Mass., his brother-in-law, John Wilson of Sudbury, Mass., and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth – the service will be streamed online. At a later date, a funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, Sudbury, Mass., with a graveside burial at Wadsworth Cemetery.

