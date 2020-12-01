Just as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are important for people in the retail business, Giving Tuesday has become a good day for the thousands of Maine children helped each year by the Press Herald Toy Fund.

They just don’t know it.

The fund uses donations from readers to buy gifts for children who face a holiday season with little to be joyful about. In most cases, the children will never know it was the donors who brightened their holidays in the midst of a difficult winter.

The #GivingTuesday movement, which encourages people to donate to local charities, gives an annual boost to the toy fund’s fundraising campaign. And organizers say it’s never been needed more.

One of the many letters arriving with applications for help explains why donations are so needed. The single mother who wrote it agreed to let us share her story, although the fund does not identify the families it serves. She has a 9-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. Here is what she wrote:

“Let me start off by saying 2020 has been rough!

“Everything was good before 2020. I had finished going to school (to become a medical technician). I finally got a really good paying job.

“Then COVID-19 hit. I had to leave my job in March to be home with my kids when the schools closed down.

“My son is at high risk of getting sick. He has a weak immune system. Every time he gets a cold it ends up turning into croup cough or pneumonia.

“I have been on unemployment since March at $134 a week. I was able to get a part-time job on weekends stocking coolers at (a convenience store). Now that schools are open part time my daughter goes two days a week and is remote the other three days. My son is home all week doing remote learning.

“And let me tell you, teaching is not as easy as I thought it would be.

“If you could please help me with Christmas, it would be such a blessing. I am doing everything to keep us going. It just seems like there is never enough money for anything but bills these days. I really hope COVID goes away soon so schools can reopen and my kids can be back in school. Then I can go back to my job and make good money again.

“Thank you so much!”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

Year-to-date total: $44,320

