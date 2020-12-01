Arrests

11/13 at 1 a.m. Daniel Duhamel, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/13 at 3:11 p.m. Matthew G. Seitz, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a warrant.

11/16 at 12:13 a.m. Michael T. Schwartz, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant.

11/17 at 12:44 a.m. Jeffrey W. Walsh, 53, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/17 at 12:51 a.m. Eugene J. Alves, 57, of South Portland, was arrested on Cash Corner by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

11/20 at 3:13 a.m. Hannah Musgrove, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Wermuth Road by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

11/13 at 4:31 p.m. Renee Prescott, 29, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of assault.

11/15 at 12:36 a.m. Joel Jash Levers, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Dayona Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating without a license.

11/15 at 11:04 a.m. Amy K. Anderson, 44, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating with a suspended license and failing to register a vehicle.

11/17 at 4:37 p.m. Suban Farah, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Colin Kelley Road by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of assault.

11/18 at 12:41 a.m. Abdirahman Mohammed Mahmoud, 32, of Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

11/18 at 1:53 a.m. Kaitryn Ann Laura Pitt, 20, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating without a license.

11/18 at 2:04 a.m. Melissa A. Leavitt, 50, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of permitting unlawful use.

11/19 at 9:41 a.m. Stephen Field, 68, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

11/20 at 9:10 p.m. Keenan Caldwell, 22, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Clarks Pond Parkway by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of speeding.

11/24 at 8:53 a.m. False alarm on Shore Road.

11/25 at 9:46 a.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

11/25 at 10:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 703

11/26 at 3:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

11/27 at 2:56 p.m. Oil or other combustible fluid spill on New York Avenue.

11/27 at 4:54 p.m. Gasoline or other flammable fluid spill on Harriet Street.

11/27 at 5:07 p.m. Mutual aid to the scene on Preble Street.

11/27 at 10 p.m. False alarm on Broadway.

11/28 at 6:10 p.m. Assist invalid on Running Hill Road.

11/28 at 8:02 a.m. Telephone or cable wires down on D Street.

11/29 at 10:16 a.m. Assist invalid on Cumberland Street.

11/29 at 7:16 p.m. Steam, vapor or fog thought to be smoke on Waterman Drive.

11/30 at 8:07 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Adam Court.

11/30 at 9:10 a.m. Other hazardous condition on Tanner Street.

11/30 at 5:44 p.m. Telephone or cable wires down on Ocean Street.

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 56 calls from Nov. 24-30.

