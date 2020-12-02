HARPSWELL — A Brunswick woman escaped serious injury after her car flipped over on the Cribstone Bridge Wednesday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said distracted driving was probably a factor. The 19-year-old driver, Sydney Gilman, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic device.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Harpswell Island Road. Gilman was driving a Honda CRV north towards Orr’s Island when she lost control and hit a guardrail, according to a news release.

Gilman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Harpswell first responders.

Maine’s hand’s-free driving law took effect in September 2019. The law prohibits drivers from using, manipulating or holding mobile phones, hand-held electronic devices or portable electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle, penalized by a $50 fine.

