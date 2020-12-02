CASCO — The search for a new town manager may continue for another two to three months, according to town officials.

In the first round of interviews, the Selectboard selected three final candidates, according to Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish. Two withdrew from consideration and the third declined the job offer.

The town hired Gerrish, a municipal consultant with the Augusta law firm Eaton Peabody, to assist in a search for a new manager after Courtney O’Donnell announced she was leaving in July. A former 20-year town manager in Brunswick, Gerrish also has been serving as the interim town manager since O’Donnell’s last day on Sept. 11.

The town has received a total of 44 applications after advertising the open position two separate times.

Selectboard Vice Chairperson Mary Fernandes said that Gerrish and the Selectboard are doing their “due diligence,” but “town managers aren’t growing on trees.”

“Don Gerrish has agreed to stay on pretty much as long as we need him. Other than that, we just have to persevere,” Fernandes said.

Selectboard Chairperson Thomas Peaslee could not be reached for comment.

The town paid a one-time fee of $6,000 to Gerrish for help with the search. He has a separate contract for his interim manager duties. The town has been paying him $600 a day to come in three days a week since September.

The Selectboard entered executive decision at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss candidates and next steps. Gerrish said if they decide to advertise the position a third time, it could be another two to three months before someone is hired.

It costs the town $450 to advertise the position each time.

Fernandes said that no final decisions will be made until after the holiday and she expects the Selectboard will give the public an update at their Dec. 15 meeting.

