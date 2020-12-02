Michigan’s football game this weekend against Maryland has been canceled, and the Wolverines are pausing practice until Monday.

Michigan says the decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals. The team did not meet in person the previous two days after Coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

Michigan is 0-3 at home this season, and the Maryland game was the last scheduled home game. The Wolverines are scheduled to play at rival Ohio State on Dec. 12.

MISSISSIPPI HAS suspended team activities in football during the Rebels’ open date.

Coach Lane Kiffin said the pause came Wednesday morning after COVID-19 test results came back. He says the team would wait on results from Wednesday’s retesting and could return to the practice field after as little as a one-day hiatus.

The Rebels are off this week after the SEC shuffled the schedule. They still have games to make up against Texas A&M and LSU.

“We’d be able to play as of right now, with no more” positive tests, Kiffin said.

KENT STATE’S football game at Miami (Ohio) scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Golden Flashes’ program.

The Mid-American Conference issued a statement saying the game has been declared a no contest.

It’s the second cancellation for Miami, which had its Nov. 17 game against Ohio wiped out.

Kent State said the cancellation was “made out of an abundance of caution in consultation with university leaders and medical professionals, with the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff as our first priority.”

Kent State’s next scheduled game is against Ohio on Dec. 12.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WISCONSIN SAYS its Dec. 8 women’s basketball home game with Prairie View A&M has been canceled due to protocols related to COVID-19.

The Badgers’ Big Ten opener Saturday at Iowa remains on as scheduled.

This marks the second Wisconsin women’s basketball game to get postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. Wisconsin postponed its Nov. 25 opener with Miami (Ohio) and instead began the season Sunday with a 73-66 victory over Western Illinois.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GEORGE MASON has called off its men’s basketball game at Maryland scheduled for Friday because of what the Virginia school says is a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

George Mason announced Wednesday that its team “temporarily paused activities” after the result showed up during routine testing, which happens three times a week.

The Terps announced they’re hosting St. Peter’s on Friday instead. Maryland is 3-0 this season.

