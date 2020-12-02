NEW GLOUCESTER — An Illinois man was arrested early Wednesday and charged with operating under the influence after crashing the tractor-trailer he was driving on Lewiston Road near Gloucester Hill Road, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 53-foot trailer, registered to an Illinois company and hauling a full load, careened off the road at about 4:15 a.m. and rolled onto its side, blocking both directions along Route 202. The tractor axles and one trailer axle became separated from the vehicle as a result.

The driver, Adam R. Holm, 35, of Palatine, Illinois, fled on foot, but was soon found by a Maine State Police K-9 team.

Holm was charged with operating under the influence, operating after suspension and leaving the scene of an accident. The incident remains under investigation.

The CCSO and K-9 team were assisted by New Gloucester Fire/Rescue and Maine State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit.

Route 202 remained closed for several hours for clean-up.

