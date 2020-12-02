Embrace A Vet has received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $17,000.

Embrace A Vet is a Brunswick-based nonprofit founded in 2012 to help Maine veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Over the past eight years, it has developed a program that addresses the needs of veterans who benefit from having a service dog.

Tracy Shaw, Executive Director of Embrace A Vet said in a press release: “With this generous grant we can continue supporting the needs of disabled veterans by offering them these life-changing opportunities.”

Joseph VanFonda, CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said: “We are proud to support Embrace A Vet, as they continue to make a positive impact in veterans’ lives. We would like to congratulate and thank them for their commitment to assisting the men and women who served in defense of our country.”

For more information, call (207) 449-9149 or visit the website at, embraceavet.org

