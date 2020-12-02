Scarborough Downs held its last live harness races on Saturday, ending 70 years of horse racing at the struggling racetrack, and hundreds came to say goodbye.

On Saturday, hundreds of fans came to watch the final live horse races at Scarborough Downs. After 70 years, the racetrack is shutting down to live racing. Buy this Photo

Drivers get into position at the start of the fifth race during the last day of live racing at Scarborough Downs. The track will be removed to make way for development. Buy this Photo

People line up to place bets on the last day of live harness racing. The parking lot was almost full, and at the start, a line for programs stretched nearly to the main entrance. Buy this Photo

People line the fence to watch the last harness race ever at Scarborough Downs. Buy this Photo

Fifty years ago, the 6,500-capacity grandstand regularly filled up. Scarborough Downs opened in the 1950s for thoroughbred racing and switched to harness racing in the 1970s. Buy this Photo

Dan Deslandes steers Millwood Faith past the grandstand at the half-mile mark during the eighth race, on the final day of live racing. Buy this Photo

A fan celebrates as the horses come across the wire in the 8th race. Buy this Photo

Trainer Gretchen Athearn, center, joins a group of drivers for a photo-op on the final day of live racing at Scarborough Downs. Buy this Photo

Sadie Buck, 8, and Oscar Buck, 10, pet a horse with their dad Eddie Buck in between races on the last day of live harness racing. Eddie Buck said he came to the racetrack all the time as a kid. “I’m definitely nostalgic about it,” he said. Buy this Photo

David Norris looks out a window at the track as his wife Hope Hooker of North Monmouth checks the program. Buy this Photo

A large crowd gathers for a final winners circle with winner Wallace Watson on the final day of live-racing at Scarborough Downs. Buy this Photo

Gerri Delaney, who has worked at the racetrack for 20 years, works as a teller behind the bar on the last day. Buy this Photo

Bill Childs, front left, and harness racing drivers of Scarborough Downs walk over for photos and to say hello to their friends and families after the last race of the last day of live harness racing, on November 28, 2020. Buy this Photo

Bethany Graffam and Todd Whitney share a hug with Shannon Watson after the last race. Buy this Photo

John Blumes sits inside on the last day, Blumes said he often came to the racetrack with his grandson. Buy this Photo

Lori Bryant stands at the window watching races with her husband Donald Bryant. The Bryants have come to the racetrack for years. Donald’s father used to race horses at the track in the 1970s. Buy this Photo

Memorabilia from days past is displayed on the wall at Scarborough Downs. Buy this Photo

The horses come around the first turn in race 3 on the final day at Scarborough Downs. Buy this Photo

Paul Cowley, left, sits with his friend Bob Weaver, and watches the races from inside. Cowley remembers coming to the racetrack when it first opened 70 years ago. At the time he was thinking about getting engaged. “I bet the daily double. My mother bet it for me because I wasn’t old enough. I won 79 dollars and went out and bought my girlfriend an engagement ring.” Buy this Photo

Discarded bets lie on the floor on the last day of live harness racing. Buy this Photo

A fan stands up on a bench to cheer at the start of the last race ever at Scarborough Downs. Buy this Photo

Driver Drew Campbell has been racing at Scarborough Downs for 20 years and is moving to Florida on Sunday where he will continue working in the horse racing industry. He said he is sad to see the end of his time racing in Maine. “I have about 5,500 lifetime wins and about 3,500 of them happened right here,” Campbell said. “I just really appreciate everyone coming out today.” Buy this Photo

A large crowd gathers for the final winner’s circle with Goin Manstyle and his driver, Wallace Watson, after the last live race ever at the track. Buy this Photo

Marilyn Martell becomes emotional as the last race gets underway. Martell, of East Wakefield, NH, said she is at the track, “all the time.” She was cheering for her friend Ralph’s horse. Buy this Photo

Horse tracks left in the mud on the Scarborough Downs racetrack. Many fans hope that the track’s closure won’t end live harness racing in Maine. There are rumors of a group looking at locations for a new, modern racetrack in southern Maine. Buy this Photo

After the races end, tickets litter a table, and screens play to an empty room. Buy this Photo

