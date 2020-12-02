It seems like our country is nowhere close to leaving this moment of law enforcement reckoning. As we delve deeper into individual cases of police violence, let’s not forget to zoom out and see the bigger picture.
As in many other professions, the best way to create change is through systems of accountability. Right now, a bad cop can get away with brutal excessive force and even murder. Rarely do these cops ever even see their day in court.
I’m not saying all cops are bad, I am saying that we have created and upheld systems that allow for bad cops to continue doing harm to our communities.
We have the power to change this! There are logical and effective reforms that our Congress and representatives at the State House could enact today. The most important of these reforms, I believe, is ending qualified immunity – a legal doctrine that prevents victims of excessive force from taking bad cops to court.
Let’s demand our elected officials finally hold bad cops accountable and start making real change.
Quinn Malter
Bath
