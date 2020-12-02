NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league remains committed to finishing the regular season as scheduled.

Goodell also said on a conference call that while the NFL is considering a bubble format for the playoffs, it wouldn’t necessarily resemble what the NHL and NBA used in successfully in completing their seasons.

“It will take partnership and discipline to complete this season. I’m confident we’ll be able to do it,” Goodell said, referring the NFL Players Association, the clubs and the players.

Added Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer: “In terms of the guidelines we have used, our guiding principle is medical and we are trying to ensure we are playing all games safely. Providing we can do so within 17 weeks, that is what our objective is and will continue to be.”

Goodell and Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, noted that a bubble concept can have many iterations.

“We don’t see the bubble as most refer to it in one location,” Goodell said. “We feel strongly that our protocols are working. We’re willing to adjust and adapt those protocols, take additional steps. But I don’t see us doing the bubble in the sense that the media focuses on it.”

Sills pointed to the need “to recognize whenever we think about structuring something for the teams, look at the risks and benefits. There is no plan that will be completely risk free. We have to make what we think is the best and safest decision. All options remain on the table and will be driven by what the data show us. We have adjusted our protocols nearly every week.”

For Week 12, the NFL was forced to reschedule the Baltimore at Pittsburgh game from Thanksgiving night to Sunday, then Tuesday and finally Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens.

Also, the Broncos played their regularly scheduled game with the Saints on Sunday despite having no experienced quarterbacks due to violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols. There’s also been disruption to the Week 13 schedule because of the Ravens’ situation.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before Wednesday afternoon’s kickoff against the Ravens, a game delayed three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore.

Pouncey is the fourth Pittsburgh player to join the list in the past week. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, running back James Conner and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins are also out for Pittsburgh.

JAGUARS: Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday he’s sticking with quarterback Mike Glennon at Minnesota (5-6) on Sunday even though Gardner Minshew is fully healthy. He added that Minshew has been cleared to practice in full after recovering from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand, an indication Marrone and his staff have given up on the 2019 sixth-round draft pick who was a rookie sensation.

BILLS: Buffalo linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson were designated to return to practice on Wednesday after spending time on injured reserve.

Milano, a starter, missed three games over four weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Dodson, a primary backup, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 19.

BRONCOS: Quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were allowed to rejoin their teammates at practice Wednesday after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Their return means practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton won’t have to be the one taking the snaps at Kansas City (10-1) next weekend as he did in Denver’s 31-3 loss to New Orleans on Sunday. The Broncos (4-7) were forced to play the Saints without any of their quarterbacks after Lock, Rypien and Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts 24 hours earlier for having been mask-less around QB Jeff Driskel before he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving.

