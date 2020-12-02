PORTLAND – Shirley E. Caiazzo, 86, of Portland died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Portland, she was a daughter of Arthur and Edna (Chandler) Scott.

She was a member of the Good Samaritan Club, The Woodfords Club and The Lioness Club, where she served as president. Shirley enjoyed bowling, cooking and traveling with her husband Anthony.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Louise Cote, Anna Pelletier and Audrey Short.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Anthony G. Caiazzo, her children, Joan Smaha and her husband Jeff, Tom Caiazzo and his wife Janine, Maryann Piacentini and her husband Rick, Mark Caiazzo and his wife Kelli and Janine Merrill and her husband Andy; her grandchildren, Greg and Michael Smaha, Amanda Casale and her husband Anthony, Melissa Cowie and her husband Jack, Ryan Piacentini and his wife Jamie, Jill Nelson and her husband Patrick, Matthew and Stephen Caiazzo and Rachel Merrill.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alana and Avery Casale, Coleman Nelson and Mariah Cowie.

A private service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share memories of Shirley or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

