Elizabeth “Betsy” Marie Marr 1939 – 2020 BRISTOL – Elizabeth “Betsy” Marie Marr, 80, of Bristol, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage. Her loving sister Vicky was by her side. Betsy was born in 1939 in Hamilton, Ohio to Dr. George Edward and Floreine Victoria (Williams) Marr. She graduated from Hamilton High School, 1957, earned a BA in Premedical Sciences at Smith College in 1961, and a Master of Business Administration at Simmons College in 1992. She loved her work as a researcher in auditory physiology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary because of its impact on the health of Otolaryngological patients. Her career provided her with many overseas experiences. A highlight was assisting in the establishment of auditory physiology research in Madrid, Spain. Betsy worked for Peabody and Brown Law offices as Director of Office Services. She was known for her conscientiousness, organizational capabilities, patience, and persistence. Friends say they will miss her wit, intelligence, and infinite good nature. She retired to Brunswick with her sister Vicky, where she enjoyed refurbishing their Victorian home and creating lovely gardens that were open for tours. Betsy participated in many civic organizations such as the Topsham Garden Club, the Brunswick Village Review Board, the board of the North West Brunswick Neighborhood Association and helped plan for Brunswick’s annual Longfellow Days. Betsy was preceded in death by parents and brother, John Edward Marr. She is survived by her sisters, Anne Victoria (Vicky) Marr of Bristol and Gail Rebecca (Becky) Miller and husband Albert of Mishawaka, Ind. Funeral Services will be held in the Spring at St. Stephens Cemetery, in Hamilton, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com. Betsy suffered with a debilitating eye condition. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be given to: Benign Essential Blepharospasm Research Foundation PO Box 12468 Beaumont, TX 77726-2468 http://www.blepharospasm.org

