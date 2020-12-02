SACO – Leroy “Bud” Waycott, 80, of Saco, passed away on Sunday afternoon on Nov. 29, 2020, at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook.

He was born in Augusta on Nov. 17, 1940, the son of Llyod and Edith (Perry) Waycott. Bud graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, class of 1957, where he lettered in football and baseball. He also graduated from SMVTI with an associate degree.

On Sept. 3, 1960, he married his wife Noreen G. Dumais.

In his early years, Bud was a draftsman for Diamond National in Biddeford for several years. In 1964, he started Saco Construction Inc., in which he owned and operated for over 40 years.

Bud had many different hobbies. He was an automobile enthusiast, a hobby he enjoyed with his close friend, Roger and bass fishing, a sport he took part in with close friend, Skip. He also collected model trains with his grandson, a hobby that ended up taking over the entire basement. Bud always took time to go to his children’s and grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events. He will be sadly missed by many.

Bud was very involved in the community. He volunteered for Jaycees, the Royal Family Kids Camp, Saco School Board and was a corporator of the Saco Biddeford Savings Institution, to name a few.

Bud was not only committed to his community and to his family but also to his faith. He was a member of the United Baptist Church in Saco.

He was predeceased by his mother, Edith, stepfather, Frank Perry and by one sister, Paula Umberhind.

He is survived by his wife, Noreen G. (Dumais) Waycott, and his five children, Douglas Waycott and his wife Karen, Wendy Berry and her husband Roger, Jeffrey Waycott and his wife Carol, Brenda Plante and her husband Dale and Sheila Dube and husband Scott. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Randy, Jami, Tyler, Tanya, Allyson, Amber, Danielle, Dakota, Katarina, Karlee, Taylor, Morgan and Madison; 11 great-grandchildren, sisters, Debra and Karen, nieces, nephews and beloved animals, Mellie and Peanut.

Public visiting hours, following current Covid guidelines, will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, with Reverend Beverly Lowell officiating. To view Bud’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Bud’s name to Royal Family Kids Camp c/o United Baptist Church,

318 Main Street,

Saco, ME 04072

