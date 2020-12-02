LAKE CITY, Fla. – Richard L. Andrews, 64, died in Lake City, Fla., at the Haven.

Richard L. Andrews, 64, of Live Oak, Florida, lost his battle with cancer on Nov. 13, 2020.

His sister Jennie was at his side representing the love and support for his six remaining brothers.

He was born on April 3, 1956, to James and Pauline Andrews Sr., in Sanford.

Preceded in his death are his parents and his brothers, George and Eddie.

He is survived by his brothers, James and his wife Jeanne, Fred and his wife Martha, Dennis, William and his wife Sheri, Andrew and his wife Linda and Benjamin and his wife Melissa; his sister, Jennie and her husband Billy Parker; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, A private service will be held at the Acton cemetery where he will be placed to rest with his family and his loved pet Willis at his side. Finally, he is home.

