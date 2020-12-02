NEW GLOUCESTER — A man driving a tractor-trailer full of apple juice was charged with drunken driving after the rig crashed early Wednesday on Route 100.

Police said Adam R. Holm, 35, of Palatine, Illinois, fled the scene but was tracked down by tracking dogs a short distance away. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police also cited Holm for several commercial vehicle violations. The rig, a 2010 Volvo tractor hauling a 53-foot trailer, is owned by Behrens & Co. of Elgin, Illinois.

Police said Holm lost control of the rig near the Gloucester Hill Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. The tractor-trailer skidded off the highway and rolled onto its side, blocking both lanes of Route 100, also named Lewiston Road. The rig’s axles and one trailer axle were ripped from the vehicle as a result of the crash, police said.

The road was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon while Copp Motors removed the wreckage and its cargo.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New Gloucester Fire/Rescue, Maine State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit and a Maine State Police K-9 team.

