The Biddeford Housing Authority is one of five housing authorities in Maine getting federal funds.

In a recent news release, Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced that the five housing authorities will receive more than $1.4 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Mainstream Voucher Program.

A total of $1,480,872 is being disbursed to the five agencies.

“Maine’s housing authorities provide vital support to individuals and families with disabilities,” said Collins. “As the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, I am committed to providing the resources to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Biddeford Housing Authority will receive $283,200, Presque Isle Housing Authority will receive $205,325, Lewiston Housing Authority will receive $452,781, Brunswick Housing Authority will receive $132,348 and The Housing Authority of the City of Westbrook will receive $407,218.

HUD provides Mainstream vouchers to Public Housing Authorities for the development, financing, and modernization of Public Housing properties and to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities, according to the release.

