SACO — Don Roth, Chris Rizeakos, and Donna Beveredge are this year’s recipients for the city of Saco. On Nov. 2, the mayor and City Council recognized them for their efforts.

“Saco is a community which acknowledges that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively go the extra mile in personal effort, volunteerism, and service,” Mayor William Doyle said. He presented the awards to the winners in private ceremonies on Nov. 6.

Don Roth is the facilities manager for the City of Saco. Roth and his team take care of numerous buildings in the city. When COVID-19 started, Roth immediately got to work securing supplies and creating new procedures for sanitizing the city’s properties, according to a city newsletter. When it was time to re-open City Hall, Roth found creative ways to keep both the public and city staff safe while conducting city business. Roth goes above and beyond to help and is continually offering solutions to issues that arise. He is a valued member of the city staff and is so deserving of the Extra Mile award.

Chris Rizeakos is the owner of the Golden Rooster Restaurant. He purchased Golden Rooster with members of his family in 1985, after graduating high school. Since then, he has been a constant presence on Main Street, according to the newsletter. He has supported Saco Main Street and their events, helping to enhance the vitality of Saco’s downtown. During COVID-19, Rizeakos participated in Saco Parks & Recreation Department’s Meals for Seniors program, which supplied 3,000 meals to 460 residents. Rizeakos and the Golden Rooster did not let COVID slow them down — they increased their outdoor seating on Main Street, offering a safe and friendly environment for people to gather for food. He is a cherished member of the Saco community and has earned this recognition with his years of commitment to our town.

Donna Beveridge is a volunteer with Saco’s senior programs. Beveridge is an outstanding volunteer who goes above and beyond in serving the residents of Saco, the newsletter states.. She organizes and now runs Age Friendly Saco’s Handy Helper program, which has provided many residents with needed home repairs or modifications. Beveridge also recently helped organize the Tech Handy Helpers program, enabling the city to give tablets to low-income seniors and help them bridge the digital divide. She is tireless in finding solutions for our residents and always shares a smile and helping hand.

“I urge each individual in the community to take time not only to go the extra mile in his or her own life, but also to acknowledge those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country, or world a better place,” Doyle said.

