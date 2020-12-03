The Coast Guard is searching for three people whose fishing vessel began taking on water in the Rockland area early Thursday morning.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard Station Rockland, Air Station Cape Cod and the Maine Marine Patrol are searching for the three people in the water just south of Spruce Head

The crew of the 42-foot fishing vessel sent out a mayday call at 6:35 a.m. saying they had lost a rudder and were taking on water as they tried to make their way to shore, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter.

“There were three people on board and the last knowledge we have is they were getting into survival suits in preparation of being in the water,” she said.

Carter said the Coast Guard does not yet have information about the name of the vessel or its home port.

Spruce Head is in Knox County.

This story will be updated.

