The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs’ Tier 1 group.

Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols. Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

At Boston University, a positive COVID-19 test has caused the men’s hockey team to pause all athletic activities and the school has canceled Saturday’s game at Connecticut. According a statement from the school, the positive test was from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.

The Albany teams play in America East and Boston University in Hockey East. The University of Maine is a member of both. The UMaine men’s and women’s basketball teams are scheduled to play two games at Albany on Feb. 6-7, while the Maine men’s hockey team has two games at BU scheduled for Jan. 22-23.

CANCELED: The Top 25 football matchup between Coastal Carolina and Liberty on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues, derailing the showdown between two programs that have taken more advantage of this unusual college football season than most schools.

The Flames announced Thursday that they are pausing football activities because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a release, Liberty officials said the decision was made by the medical staff at the school. Liberty had said previously that officials had notified Coastal Carolina of its COVID-19 situation but intended to still proceed with the game.

“After 11 straight weeks of relatively no issues, somehow, some way, we got stung starting last Sunday,” said Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, a former coach at Ole Miss who is in his second season at the evangelical school. “… Man, we were really looking forward to a Top 25 game down at Coastal. I love those type of games. I love the attention it brings to our program. I think our kids would flourish in that type of competition and having a chance to beat a top 15 team.”

The matchup would have been between teams that cracked the Top 25 for the first time in program history. Instead, Coastal Carolina will play No. 8 BYU on Saturday.

While disappointed by Thursday’s announcement, Freeze had previously made no apologies for Liberty’s success and national recognition.

“I think we’ve earned that in 2020,” said Freeze, whose Flames (9-1) climbed back into the poll after a 45-0 victory against Massachusetts. “Listen, I’m a realist and there’s a lot of teams in Power Five conferences that probably haven’t played as many games to judge their standing, but in this year, in this 2020, this craziness, we’ve been blessed.”

But the virus caught up to the Flames, forcing an abrupt end to their impressive regular season.

The Chanticleers (9-0) can relate to benefitting from a bizarre season that will now find them playing No. 8 BYU on short notice in another strange twist.

ARIZONA STATE: The best thing for Arizona State after a disappointing opening loss would have been to get back on the football field and play another game.

A month later, it’s finally going to happen.

Stymied for weeks by positive COVID-19 cases within the program, the Sun Devils will play UCLA in their home opener Saturday night after having three straight games get canceled.

“We actually get to play a game again,” Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. “We played one game, didn’t turn out like we had liked, and now we had to wait all this time to play again. And so I think our players are very excited about playing football.”

Arizona State (0-1) controlled its opener against Southern California on Nov. 7 for 57 minutes, only to give up two touchdowns in the final three minutes and lose 28-27.

Not long after, Edwards, multiple players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, wiping out the Sun Devils’ home opener against California. Due to contact tracing and testing protocols, the next two games, at Colorado and at home against Utah last weekend, were also canceled.

Arizona State finally gets to play a game again, but it’s been so long it’s almost as if they’re at the start of a new season.

“I don’t look at that time off as a positive advantage,” Sun Devils offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “It was a tough period. We tried to handle it the best we can in meetings, trying to keep guys on the same page, active and engaged. That’s all you can do.”

UCLA (2-2) had its game against Utah on Nov. 14 canceled due to coronavirus issues, but was able to schedule a last-minute game against California the following day.

