The Scarborough Kiwanis Club is having a sock drive starting on Monday and continuing through Dec. 18. All socks will be delivered to Preble Street for distribution to individuals and shelters. Socks are reported to be the one most requested item by individuals and shelters.
We would like warm socks for men, women and children, in various sizes. Drop-offs can be made in Scarborough, outside of Saco-Biddeford Savings, Gorham Road and Hannaford Drive, and Ron Forest & Sons Fence Co., Payne Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
For more information, or if you need us to pick up socks, call Jackie Perry at (207) 883-2451 and leave a message.
Thank you for your generosity. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Jackie Perry
Scarborough
