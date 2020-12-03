SACO – Anita O. Denton, passed away peacefully at her home in Saco on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the age of 99.

She was born in Berlin, N.H. on Jan. 27, 1921, the daughter of Phillippe and Laura (Colette) Beaudoin and later moved to Saco in 1938, where she graduated from Thornton Academy in 1939.

On June 8, 1942, Anita married Joseph Norman Denton while he was stationed at Maxwell Field in Montgomery, Ala., serving in the United States Army Air Forces. Following the war, they returned to Saco where they built a home and raised their family.

Mrs. Denton was a communicant of both Most Holly Trinity and St. Joseph’s churches and enjoyed volunteering with Maine Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Webber Hospital Auxiliary, and at the City of Saco voting polls.

She was predeceased by her husband Norman; her sisters Claire and Jeannette; and her lifelong friend Dorothy Spears.

She is survived by four children, Richard N. Denton and his wife Lillian, Carole A. Legard and her husband Brian, Christopher J. Denton and his wife Priscille and Robert R. Denton and his wife Diane. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Scott, Jennifer, Chris, Michael, David, Jon, Jamie and Nick; eight great-grandchildren Lily, Beckett, Christopher, Donny, Violet, Isaiah, Journey and Jasper; sister Jeanne Roberge and her husband Richard; and one niece and one nephew.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Anita’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Anita’s name to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

