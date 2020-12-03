Bruce F. McGowen 1930 – 2020 LEWISTON – Bruce F. McGowen, 90, formerly of Harpswell, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 after a brief illness at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. Bruce was born in Portland on Feb. 4,1930 to Carl and Elsie McGowen. He graduated from Porter High School Class of 1949. Bruce entered the U.S. Navy in 1950 during the Korean Conflict serving aboard the USS Myles C. Fox DDR-829. After his military service he returned to Harpswell to help in the building of Cook’s Lobster House Restaurant, later he became a cook there. Bruce owned a roadside stand called Mac’s Clam Shack in Harpswell. He worked at BIW, Electric Shop for 11 years before going into the car sales business. He started selling at John Crafts, Brunswick Ford and on to Bodwell Motors in Bath selling Ford, Lincoln Mercury. Bruce retired in 1997 after selling cars for 33 years. He received several awards for being a Top Salesman during his career. After retiring, he worked part time for the car auctions in Richmond and Lewiston. In 1956 Bruce married Antoinette Baker raising two children, Bruce and Deborah. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Went moose hunting, tagging one. Loved his time in the Maine woods, so proud of earning the Biggest Bucks in Maine patch. Life long member of the American Legion, Elks Lodge, VFW, SAM, North American Hunting Club, NRA, Tin Can Sailors Destroyer Veterans Assn. He was predeceased by his parents; and his three brothers, Neil, Alan and Brian, and one sister, Elaine. Bruce is survived by his life long partner of 33 years Sandie Fox; daughter Deborah (Bob), son Bruce (Bonnie); granddaughter Jessica (Jason); Sandie’s children who he called his family, Tim, Kris and Bethany, Katie, Mike and Konnor; also several nieces and nephews and a lot of wonderful friends, specially Dick Kingsbury and the rest you know who you are! Hobbies for Bruce and Sandie were dancing, dancing and more dancing, camping at Happy Horseshoe Campground for over 25 years, traveling and eating out. Enjoying their fishing and camping trips to Chesuncook Lake. We want to express our sincere thank you to Unit A and Unit B at the Vet’s Home in Scarborough for their outstanding care given to Bruce, their communication to the family was admirable. So glad we chose your great facility. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to: B.P.O. ELKS, LODGE NO. 2043 179 Park Row Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book