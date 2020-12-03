GRAY – Ernest Malbon Austin, 77, of Gray, Maine, passed away on his father’s birthday, Nov. 30, 2020, after a challenging battle with Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy. Ernie was born to Kermit Nelson Austin and Cecelia Liberty Austin on March 5, 1943. He was raised in North Yarmouth on the ole Liberty Family Homestead and in Gray where he attended school.

He was in the last graduating class of Pennell Institute and was part of the Pennell Institute basketball team that won the state championship in 1961 and 1962. He attended The University of Notre Dame from 1962-1966, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, with a major in accounting. While at Notre Dame, he was part of Beta Alpha Psi, a Scholastic Accounting Honor Organization. After graduation, as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Ernie started his career at Peat Marwick and Mitchell Co., a Big Eight international accounting firm. He then moved on to the Dunlap Corporation, where he spent 30-plus years as Controller and Senior Vice President of Finance. Ernie also served in the United States Army, 1125th Unit, from 1966-1972.

Through the years, Ernie was a member of several professional societies, including the National Association of Accountants and the American Institute of CPA’s. He was Vice President and President of The University of Notre Dame Alumni Association of Maine. He was a lifelong member of St. Gregory’s Parish in Gray, where he served on the Finance Committee for 12 years, including being Chairman for six of those years. Ernie was also on the Advisory Board for the Pineland YMCA. After retirement, he enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach for the month of March for several years. He was an avid sports enthusiast; playing basketball, baseball, softball, golf and bowling. He enjoyed football, snowmobiling and racing. In addition, he coached Little League and Senior League. He was part of the Cole Farms Daily Redneck Breakfast, which included a close group of friends, who brought him joy and endless laughs.

His greatest purpose was his family. He married his hometown gal, Susan Marie Wilkinson of Gray. They married on May 23, 1970, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. They had four children who he supported and loved unconditionally. Through his example, he instilled the importance of faith, hard work, humility, commitment and integrity. Ernie and Sue have a camp on Crystal Lake in Gray, where they have spent every summer since 1979.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Susan; his son, Brett and Erin Austin of Cumberland, his son Braden and Lindsay Austin of New Gloucester, his daughter, Blessing and Christopher Handley of Gray and his daughter, Breanne and Matthew Berthiaume of Cumberland; his 12 grandchildren, Keagan, Maeve, Daelyn, Ava, Owen, Elaina, Hope, Holden, Hudson, Cecelia, Lydia and Ezra; his brother, Linwood Austin and wife Carol of Yarmouth; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Over the years, he was lovingly referred to as Aullie and Ern-Dog, but his favorite was being called Grampy and Papa by his grandchildren who adore him.

His family would like to take this opportunity to thank notable medical professionals that have supported Ernie in his recent challenges. Dr. Richard Kappelmann has been Ernie’s longtime primary care physician; Dr. Ross Feller who provided exemplary care, treatment and guidance for Ernie over the past year; Dr. Ronald Reilly and the Emergency Room staff at St. Mary’s Hospital who demonstrated compassion and kindness in Ernie’s final hours.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the large size of Ernie’s immediate family, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held to honor and celebrate Ernie’s life. On Saturday, December 5, 12:30 p.m., at the Gray Cemetery, there will be a committal service for those who would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers, it was Ernie’s wish that donations be made to Boys Town at

PO Box 8000,

Boys Town, NE, 68010.

