Kenneth Lewis Savage 1942 – 2020 WEST BATH – Kenneth Lewis Savage passed away at home on Nov. 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bath on Oct. 31, 1942 to Henry Savage and Erna McCurdy Savage. Ken lived in Bath and West Bath all of his life. He is survived by his brother George Savage, sister Linda Savage, nephew Kenneth Chamberland who was brought up as his brother, and many other nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by sisters Grace, Doris, Ruth and brothers John, Phillip and Henry. Ken worked for Auerbach Shoe Company at Fort Andross in Brunswick where he met his wife Rhoda Palmer. They were married in 1966. Ken also worked for Bill Whorff Construction and The City of Bath Public Works Department, where he retired early due to injury. He enjoyed building Bath’s Waterfront Park and worked hard to keep the streets clear on winter days. Ken is survived by his wife Rhoda to whom he was married for over 54 years. They made their home in West Bath where they raised their three children, Dawn Susan Savage- Morissette (Jay) Amy Leanne Savage Perricone (Tom) and Brian Kenneth Savage (Jody). After Ken’s early retirement, he kept busy delivering for Meals on Wheels, shopping at his favorite local stores and chatting with his friends who worked there. Ken will be well remembered as he liked everyone and everyone liked him. Ken’s favorite role was that of “Papa” to his grandchildren Guerin Bailey Morissette, Bronwyn Quincy Morissette, Anders Laurice Savage, Wylder Raef Savage, Aaiko Olive Attean Savage, Alexis Perricone Hawkins and Philip Ryan Perricone. Papa was delighted to provide childcare for his grandchildren and they had wonderful adventures until they all started school. According to them, Papa made the best noodles and provided the best snacks. There will be no services and burial will be in the Spring at Oak Grove Cemetery with his mother, sisters and brothers. The Family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to those who cared for Ken over the last six months of his life. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

