Portland rock band The Worst is lead vocalist and guitarist Brooke Binion, Will Bradford on bass and drummer Craig Sala. Their debut album was 2017’s “Jane Doe Embryo,” and a handful of singles have followed. The band is currently working on their second full length album called “Yes Regrets” and the title track was released as a single on Nov. 27.
The album is due out in the spring, and guest musicians on it include native Mainer Dana Colley from the legendary Boston alternative rock band Morphine and subsequently Vapors of Morphine, as well as Nikki Glaspie (Beyoncé, Nth Power, Maceo Parker Griz) and Nate Edgar (Nth Power, John Brown’s Body).
Here’s “Yes Regrets:”
