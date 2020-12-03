Arrests

11/23 at 11:07 p.m. Syed Mahmoud, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on the corner of Route 1 and Broadturn Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of driving with a suspended license and failing to give a correct name, address or date of birth to police.

11/24 at 5:31 p.m. Corey M. Lyons, 31, of Biddeford, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on charges of theft by taking, refusing to submit to arrest/refusing to stop, escaping custody after arrest and robbery.

11/26 at 7:54 p.m. Jason M. Stone, 47, of Westbrook, was arrested on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

11/28 at 12:30 p.m. Jonathan M. Clough, 40, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

Summonses

11/23 at 3:05 p.m. Khalid A. Mousier, 19, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Sgt. Donald Laflin on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

11/23 at 7:33 p.m. Ashley V. Bennett, 29, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Sgt. Donald Laflin on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol with one prior conviction and attaching false plates.

11/24 at 1:30 p.m. Maria C. Grassi, 37, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of shoplifting.

11/24 at 6:58 p.m. James L. Rodney, 45, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Gorham Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

11/25 at 8:52 p.m. John L. Tourtillotte, 49, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. Thomas Chard on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

11/25 at 1:51 p.m. Michael John Grenon, 53, of Concord, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of driving without a license.

11/25 at 8:25 p.m. Joseph M. Gagnon, 32, of Bangor, was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Portland Farms Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/25 at 11:07 p.m. Matthew M. Sileo, 23, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne Road and Cabela Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of drugs.

11/27 at 2:14 p.m. Scott J. Ordway, 45, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Pine Point Road and Primrose Lane by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

11/29 at 8:53 p.m. J. Magin Munoz, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of driving without a license.

Fire calls

11/24 at 2:35 p.m. Assist South Portland.

11/25 at 7:39 a.m. Water flow alarm on Maietta Drive.

11/25 at 10:51 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/25 at 12:29 p.m. Outside investigation on County Road.

11/25 at 1:17 p.m. Gas odor in or near a building on Route 1.

11/26 at 3:21 p.m. Elevator alarm on Route 1.

11/28 at 6:43 a.m. Odor investigation on Waldron Drive.

11/28 at 2:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Old County Road.

11/28 at 6:53 p.m. Fire alarm on County Road.

11/29 at 2:27 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

11/29 at 3:42 p.m. Outside fire near railroad tracks on Payne Road.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Nov. 23-29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: