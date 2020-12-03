Their weekly coffee hours at McDonald’s have been interrupted by the pandemic.

But members of the Westbrook High School Class of ’68 are still keeping in touch and making each other laugh. And they are still helping Maine children by supporting the Press Herald Toy Fund.

Donations from members of the group began arriving this week, a reassuring sign that the coronavirus crisis doesn’t have to keep old friends apart, even if they can’t physically be together.

When the pandemic hit last spring, the friends moved their chats onto social media, said Sandra Cort. “This summer, some of us got together at the park in Westbrook. We brought our own chairs and coffee and stayed 6 feet apart.”

Now they are once again socializing online, but plan to get through the winter together. They also decided to keep up the group’s tradition of donating to the toy fund instead of buying each other gifts, well aware of how the pandemic has disrupted so many families’ lives.

“It’s been such a difficult year for so many people, so we decided to keep it going,” Cort said.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONORS:

Year-to-date total: $56,555

