Falmouth senior Ben Greene signs his National Letter of Intent Friday to attend at run cross country and track at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Greene was the top male runner in the Southwestern Maine Activities Association this fall and was the favorite to win the Class A state title prior to the meet being cancelled.
