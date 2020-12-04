Scarborough Girl Scout Troop #629, and members of ‘”Games with Great Grands” visited the Enclave to do a craft window visit with their seniors. The group set up tables outside of their dining room and made bird seed pinecones and then hung them on the windows and trees. When the young ladies started doing cartwheels, the residents were provided with colored paper and numbers so that they could give the “gymnasts” a score! The local Troop plans to visit again and play tic-tac-toe through the windows and even plans to sing some Christmas carols. “It’s moments like these window visits that touch our hearts so much. Our residents miss these interactions and this visit meant the world to them,” said Amber Wilson director of lifestyles at the Enclave of Scarborough.

