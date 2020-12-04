State officials have given the go-ahead for high schools to hold individual skills workouts starting next week, but have delayed the start of team practices until January.

Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, Maine Principals’ Association officials were surprised, but very pleased, at the announcement, which came in the form of a joint statement Friday afternoon.

“I think that the work that the schools have done to follow the guidelines and to make this a safe return (to competition) allows us to move forward with skills and drills,” said MPA executive director Mike Burnham.

Individual skills and drills can begin Monday, with the start of team practices pushed back to Jan. 4. According to a press release, the decision “allows skill-building drills or conditioning to begin as scheduled … with face coverings, physical distancing, no close contact, and in limited numbers when possible.”

Previously it had been announced that games could begin on Jan. 11, though that date is likely to change now as well.

Of course, not all schools can begin skills and drills next Monday. Those schools located in the four counties – Androscoggin, Oxford, Somerset and York – that received a yellow designation from the Maine Department of Education on Friday are not allowed to participate in any interscholastic activities. Coaches can communicate virtually with their athletes in those counties.

The Maine DOE’s color-coded system assesses the risk of COVID-19 spread throughout a community. Schools that are located in yellow counties “must suspend competitions and group practices,” according to the MPA’s Return to Competition guidelines.

“They will continue to monitor and update that list,” said Burnham.

The color-coded list will be updated next Friday.

Burnham said the state’s decision to move forward with individual skills and drills was a step forward for all Maine high school sports. “It really is,” he said. “I think it continues to allow coaches to connect with kids and we know how important those relationships are.”

Schools in the yellow designated counties must wait for any in-person sessions, however. Those in York County are accustomed to it.

York County schools were unable to participate in the first five weeks of the fall sports season after the county received a yellow designation. It turned green on Oct. 16, allowing the schools to have a four-week fall season.

According to the press release, the state’s Community Sports Guidelines were also updated to reflect the change.

