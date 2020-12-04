At the beginning of 2020, I knew this would be another record-setting year in Maine real estate, but I could not have predicted anything that has happened since March.

Julia and I are incredibly grateful for our success this year. Thank you to all of our clients for generating so much positivity during a uniquely stressful time. More than anything, this year reminded us of just how connected we all are, because during a time of stability for us, many of our neighbors have faced new and continued hardships.

Tom and Julia Ranello.

As we look at the coming months, our biggest priority is keeping our community strong, healthy and safe from the spread of COVID-19. Because of that, this holiday season will harder than most, but we believe in everyone’s ability to get through this together.

Be patient. A vaccine is on the way, but the safest place to be is at home with just household members right now.

Slow down. There’s just not as much to do these days and that’s okay. Check in with family or friends you haven’t connected with in a while. What better season than now to simply binge on TV, movies and books?

Get tested. There are free testing sites, no referral required, in all but one county in Maine. If you are planning to see family and friends in small groups, stay distanced, keep masks on and have extra peace of mind with a confirmed negative test.

Do what you can to help your neighbors. Julia and I are supporters of the Salvation Army, which provides shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Whatever donations or volunteer time you can offer to a shelter, food pantry or toy/clothing drive will help someone.

We wish everyone reading this a warm, healthy and safe holiday season.

Tom and Julia Ranello have been living and working in Maine for over 30 years. You can reach them by phone or email: 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

