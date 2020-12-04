To all those voters who think that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, I would offer this information:

The difference between Joe Biden’s and Donald Trump’s total popular vote is approximately 6,870,000.

In other words, the difference is as if all the eligible voters in the 10 smallest states or federal districts by population (Wyoming, Vermont, Washington, D.C., Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, Montana and Maine) had voted for Joe Biden, then all other votes in the other states were evenly split between the two candidates.

Seems to me the difference is clear. It is time to move on.

George Jenkins

Brunswick

