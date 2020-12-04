Thank you, kind stranger, for treating me to my Dunkin’ Donuts order on Thanksgiving morning at the Main Street South Portland store drive-through.

When I pulled up to collect my two coffees and a doughnut, the server said the man in the car ahead had paid for me. I couldn’t even thank him, as he had driven off.

I was so touched by his generosity that I wanted to pay it forward as well. I offered to pay for the car behind me, but first I asked how much he owed. (I wasn’t generous enough to take on a $76 bill – but it was only $7.91.)

It warmed my heart all day to think of someone being so nice when the world has been so upside-down this year.

Thank you for getting my day off to a good start, kind person.

Gina Crangle
South Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles