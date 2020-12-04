Thank you, kind stranger, for treating me to my Dunkin’ Donuts order on Thanksgiving morning at the Main Street South Portland store drive-through.

When I pulled up to collect my two coffees and a doughnut, the server said the man in the car ahead had paid for me. I couldn’t even thank him, as he had driven off.

I was so touched by his generosity that I wanted to pay it forward as well. I offered to pay for the car behind me, but first I asked how much he owed. (I wasn’t generous enough to take on a $76 bill – but it was only $7.91.)

It warmed my heart all day to think of someone being so nice when the world has been so upside-down this year.

Thank you for getting my day off to a good start, kind person.

Gina Crangle

South Portland

