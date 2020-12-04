I can hardly bear to turn to the back of the second section these days, for fear of yet another atrocity perpetrated on the “Mark Trail” comic strip by its new artist (Jules Rivera).

Possibly she has updated the series the way the syndicate wanted, but I for one find it terrible.

The drawings are awkwardly rendered, almost as minimal sketches, not with the realistic artwork of a nature-oriented comic strip. Not only is the current plot nonsensical, but Grandpa looks like an old biker, Cherry is wise and poor Mark is portrayed as an idiot.

I would prefer old repeats or a new comic strip to this mess.

Susan Vaughan

Tenants Harbor

