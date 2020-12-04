PHIPPSBURG – Lawrence “Max” M. Dawson, 67, of Capes View Drive, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Rochester, New York, on June 29, 1953, a son of Thomas R. and Mary F. (Powell) Dawson.

He graduated from Thornton Academy in 1972 and received an associate degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Maine Orono. He began his law enforcement career with the Bath Police Department in 1974 and was promoted to chief in 1987.

On Aug. 20, 1978 he married Holly Barter in Boothbay Harbor aboard the Linekin III. For many years they resided on Washington Street in Bath before moving to Phippsburg. After 24 years of dedicated service, he retired in 1998. Having obtained his 50-ton master license, he captained The Ruth at Sebasco Harbor Resort for many summers. Max worked at Flatiron Construction during the building of the Sagadahoc Bridge, from there to Stinson Marine on the Atlantic Frost. Max became Director of Sagadahoc Communications Center and Emergency Management in 2005 and Sagadahoc County Commissioner from 2007 to 2017.

He was a member of the Bath Rotary from 1987 to 1998, serving as Club President for the 1996-97 Rotary year and the Maine Chiefs Association. He enjoyed being big brother to little brother Nick Craney of Bath. In 1998 he received the Mainsail award. He was an active board member for First Federal Savings and Loan and present member of the Town of Phippsburg Road Committee.

Max was known for his level of precision and perfection in woodworking and carpentry. He had a wonderful dry sense of humor and a silent giver.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Dawson of Phippsburg, three brothers, Joseph P. and Joy Dawson of South Portland, Robert T. and Linnie Dawson of Plymouth, Mass., and Thomas J. and Kim Dawson of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., one sister, Kathleen A. and Thomas Dede of Lyman, many nieces and nephews and his dog, Willow.

He was predeceased by his brother, David J. Dawson and sister, Mary Ellen Goodwin.

A celebration of life will be held in June of 2021. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, pay it forward with a good deed.

Guest Book