BRAINTREE, Mass. – Ann Douglass, 94, formerly of Old Orchard Beach was Promoted to Glory on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the John Scott House in Braintree, Massachusetts.

She was born in Chelsea, Mass., on Dec. 17, 1926, the daughter of Lewis and Amelia Clark Howell.

Ann graduated from Everett High School and attended Burdette College in Boston.

After college, she attended Officer Training School and graduated in 1951.

She served in The Salvation Army for over 41 years, first in New England, then Ohio, returning to New England, retiring to Old Orchard Beach in 1991.

Ann was a member of the Old Orchard Beach Salvation Army and the Woman’s Home League.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, and sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Walter Douglass, a son, Paul Douglass of South Weymouth, two daughters, Kathy Purvis of Syracuse and husband James, and Beth Foster of Valley Cottage, N.Y. and husband Charles; five grandchildren, Brian, Peter, Adam, Ashley and Derrick and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca, Liam, Hunter, Miles, Evan, Micah and Mackenzie.

Private family graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park, with Todd Bassett officiating.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider

The Salvation Army,

2 Sixth St.

Old Orchard Beach,

Maine 04064

